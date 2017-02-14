Self-sufficiency

Since Pakistan is not self-sufficient as far as the country’s energy needs are concerned, the need to tap into all available renewable energy resources remains pertinent. However, in this whole debate, the question of efficiency becomes very important. Whether we are operating machines domestically or using heavy duty appliances in the industry, efficiency matters a lot. So it is mandatory to ascertain the demand and cost of electricity efficiency.

At least 92 percent of nuclear energy efficiency costs Rs5.98 per unit, 90 percent of hydel energy efficiency costs Rs2.62 per unit, 50 percent of furnace oil energy efficiency costs Rs17.58 per unit, 56 percent of gas efficiency costs Rs7.43 per unit, 55 percent of coal efficiency costs Rs12.91 per unit, 33 percent of wind mill energy efficiency costs Rs11.62 per unit, 17 percent of solar energy efficiency costs Rs13.50 per unit and 77.86 percent of biogas efficiency costs Rs12.98. Our policymakers must look into these figures before the execution and implementation of energy projects. This will be a guideline for feasibility studies. I would like to further request researchers in this field to evaluate projects in terms of efficiency and cost. Emphasis must be laid on the most efficient and cost-effective mode of energy.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

