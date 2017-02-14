The other side of the merger

The fact that the people of Fata have been given the opportunity to speak for their rights through the mainstream media is by all means a progressive step towards the development of human rights in our country. Everyone in Pakistan has the right to live by a uniform standard of living; without any discrimination of creed, religion or culture. We must appreciate the work of some of the journalists who ensured that this issue that had been unresolved in KP since time immemorial was put forward.

However, the question of how much flexibility the tribespeople, who wanted this merger, will show in leaving behind some of their ‘ancient’ practices remains. The people who stand for this ‘great cause’ should also observe the fact that they may need to compromise on many of their old practices.

Asher Ashkar Gohar

Peshawar

