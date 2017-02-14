Senate vs the US

Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani’s decision to boycott the UN-sponsored International Parliamentary Union (IPU) on account of the US failure to issue a visa to Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri is a step in the right direction. This was an official visit and Maulana Haideri did not apply for the visa personally, so a delay in the issuance of visa till the last day of the IPU is tantamount to disrespecting the Pakistani Senate and its right to representation.

Rabbani is a seasoned and principled parliamentarian and this decision of boycotting the IPU shows that he knows how to safeguard the sanctity of the House he is heading. It also suggests that when it comes to national issues, we should not pay any heed to our personal or party positions. The government can also learn a lesson from this precedent and can take similar steps for positive, stable and balanced image-building of the country at an international level.

Atif K Butt

Lahore

