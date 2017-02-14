NOWSHERA: The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and Adventure Club arranged a rafting event for the Christian community.

The rafting event was arranged from Jehangira town to Khairabad. A number of Christians participated in the recreational activity. The event was arranged to encourage youth to participate in adventurous activities and promote tourism in the province.

The participants lauded the TCKP for providing recreational opportunities to the minority.The participants were provided food and transportation while the first aid facilities were also ensured at the venue.The TCKP has arranged several events, including paragliding, rafting, Safari train for local and international tourists.

0



0







Rafting event arranged was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186120-Rafting-event-arranged/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rafting event arranged" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186120-Rafting-event-arranged.