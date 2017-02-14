MARDAN: Secretary Industry and Commerce Department, Farah Hamid, on Monday said that higher educational institutions should focus on research and innovation.

Speaking at a seminar titled ‘National Research Week’ here at Women University Mardan as chief guest, the secretary said that development was impossible without the participation of women in every field of life.

Women University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ghazala Yasmeen said that the seminar was meant for creating awareness about importance of research for the female students.She said that Women University Mardan was playing its due role in imparting higher education to womenfolk of the province.

0



0







Educational institutions urged to focus on research was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186119-Educational-institutions-urged-to-focus-on-research/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Educational institutions urged to focus on research" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186119-Educational-institutions-urged-to-focus-on-research.