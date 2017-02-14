NOWSHERA: A man on Monday asked the government and police high-ups to take notice of the alleged inaction of the local police against the influential accused and provide him justice or else he would commit self-immolation along with his children.

Speaking at a press conference here, Tajul Maluk said he had a land ownership dispute with his maternal uncle.He alleged that chairman of Dheri Katikhel village council Arshad Ali along with another accomplice opened fire on him some two weeks ago but he escaped narrowly.

Tajul Maluk said he had filed first information report of the incident at the Nowshera Cantonment Police Station, adding that two weeks had passed but the police did not take any action against the accused.

“The police are instead putting pressure on me for a patch-up with the accused,” he alleged.He alleged the accused had threatened him with dire consequences if he didn’t withdraw the case. Tajul Maluk said he had brought the matter into the notice of the senior police officials but to no avail.

