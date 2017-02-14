LANDIKOTAL: The Landikotal authorities and Customs officials on Monday seized arms and fertilizers in two different raids and arrested a peddler, official sources said.

They said that officials stopped a van coming from the border village Pasedkhel in Landikotal and recovered 5,000 bullets rounds and one shotgun from the van. The driver identified as Asif Ali, a resident of Landikotal, was arrested and sent to Landikotal lock-up for investigation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Customs officials at Torkham border foiled a bid to smuggle fertilizers to Afghanistan.

They recovered 300 bags of fertilizers from a truck that was carrying vegetables to Afghanistan. The Customs official Naeem Khan told reporters that fertilizer bags had been concealed under the vegetables cartons and were being smuggled to Afghanistan from Pakistan.

