TIMERGARA: The Sports Department in Lower Dir on Monday announced to start trials of Under-23 Games in the district from February 22.

Talking to reporters here, the district sports officer Bahadur Syed said that volleyball, badminton and hockey trials for men would be held on February 22 while basketball, table tennis, tug-of-war and gymnastics would be held on February 23 at Malik Muzaffar Khan Stadium in Ouch area, Samar Bagh Stadium and Timergara rest house ground.

He said that trials for karate would be held at the ground of University of Malakand. The sports’ officer said that cricket, football, hockey, basketball, squash and badminton for women would be held on February 22 and trials for volleyball, table tennis, athletics, baseball, karate, handball and tug-of-war trials would be held on February 25.

