KALAYA: Unidentified persons shot dead three tribal elders in Sheikhan area in Orakzai Agency, official sources said on Monday.

Sources said the tribal elders were returning to village after attending a jirga when gunmen opened fire on them in Sur Baghal locality in Sheikhan.

As a result, three elders identified as Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Javed and Wakil were killed on the spot while another elder Saqib sustained injuries. The injured was taken to a hospital in Kohat.

The security forces launched a search operation in the area after the killings.Political Agent Khalid Iqbal asked the tribesmen to keep a close eye on the movement of suspected elements in their respective areas.

He asked them not to allow non-local people in own areas and inform the administration and security forces about the presence of suspected persons.Three persons were killed in the same locality a week ago.

February 14, 2017