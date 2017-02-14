Islamabad

Foundation University Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences (FUIRS) organised the orientation ceremony for its new batch of Doctor of Physical Therapy on Monday, which was attended by all new students and their parents.

Maj. Gen. (r) Javed Khan, commandant, Fauji Foundation Hospital, Rawalpindi was the chief guest. Maj. Gen. (r) Dr. Akhtar Waheed, director, Foundation University Islamabad Campus (FUIC), Dr. Naureen Tassadaq, director FUIRS and Brig. Gulraze Sultan Lodhi, administrator FUIC were also present.

The ceremony was held to welcome newcomers and enlighten them about rules and regulations of the Institute. All the faculty members and management staff were introduced to the students to make them familiar with the mechanism of the FUIRS. Oath taking and white coat ceremonies were also held during the event.

While addressing on the occasion, the chief guest said that in a short span of time FUIRS stand out as an illustrious institution among the Rehabilitation Colleges of the country.

