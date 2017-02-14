Rawalpindi

Parents of Kashaf Zahra a 7-year old baby girl suffering from congenital deformities associated with Poland Syndrome condition since birth have appealed to philanthropists to help them in arranging travel expenses to Florida, USA where they girl will be undergoing a surgery of her right hand, says a press release.

The medical case of Kashaf Zahra, was properly taken care of by the Chairman of Children Lifeline Trust Sajjad Ahmed, who contacted foreign charity organisations in USA and received positive response from Shriner's Hospital for Children Tampa, Florida. The treatment and surgery will done free of cost, however the hospital was unable to arrange for the travel of the family, therefore all expenses for the travelling, accommodation and food for three months living has to be arranged.

The problem for the family remains the travel expenses of Kashaf Zahra and father, who likely to travel with his daughter to Florida. The Chairman of the Children Lifeline Trust Sajjad Ahmed has appealed to philanthropists to make arrangement for travel.

