Rawalpindi

Five people including three children and a female of a same family were injured in a LPG cylinder leakage blast in Dhoke Kala Khan area here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122 the blast resulted in injuries to five persons namely Muhammad Rafique, 42; Bewat Jan (wife of M. Rafique), 40; their daughters 10-year-old Rukaya Jan (daughter); 7-year-old Tayyaba Jan, and 4-year-old son Usman.

The blast caused by leakage of gas from LPG cylinder occurred in a house near Rafiq CNG Dhoke Kala Khan Service Road. A Rescue-1122 official said that the injured have been shifted to the hospital.

