Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain Monday stressed prompt redressal of public grievances and said it was the key to achieve good governance.

Talking to Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Muhammad Raeesuddin Paracha here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr the President said speedy resolution of public complaints not only lessens problems of the people but also serves as a confidence building measure between the government and the people.

Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Muhammad Raeesuddin Paracha also presented Annual Report 2015 16 of his institution to President Mamnoon Hussain on the occasion.

The President called for removing legal complications to make the institution more effective as its primary role was to resolve disputes between the insurance companies and their policy holders according to prescribed rules and ensuring implementation of their decisions President Mamnoon Hussain praised FIO for devising an effective coordination system between Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Insurance Association of Pakistan(IAP) and the institution for immediate resolution of public complaints.

The President appreciated that FIO was benefiting from expertise of international institutions of ombudsman and ongoing modern research in this regard.

He lauded the performance of FIO Secretariat for the last year and hoped it would continue to effectively serve the masses by further improving its performance in future.

On the occasion a suggestion to give live coverage to important cases was also deliberated upon to ensure transparency and raise awareness among the people.

Federal Insurance Ombudsman apprised the President that a total of 839 complaints were registered against various insurance companies in the year 2015 16 out of which decisions on 465complaints have been taken.

