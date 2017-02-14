Islamabad

The City School (TCS) Capital Campus hosted 25 US university representatives visiting Pakistan as part of the EducationUSA South Asia Tour 2017. The biannual tour, hosted in the fall and spring each year, is an opportunity for prospective Pakistani applicants to meet with American representatives, learn about their college programs and get their questions answered on the spot.

The tour provides a platform for Pakistan’s brightest and best high school students to obtain first-hand information about academics, admissions, scholarships, extra-curricular activities and campus life at accredited US colleges and universities.

The visit to The City School was organised to connect TCS students with the US universities they are hoping to apply to for their undergraduate studies. General Manager International Itrat Rubab Haider spoke on the benefits of hosting the US delegation and said, “The South Asia Tour is a great networking platform for developing closer ties between our students and US colleges and universities. We encourage our students to plan their higher education goals and earn a degree from the best possible educational institutions.”

The Principal of TCS Capital Campus, John Proctor welcomed the US delegation and said, “We are honoured to host this delegation on our campus and provide our students the opportunity to learn about the different programs offered and scholarships available to them.” The US college fair was held along with Capital Campus’s Model United Nations MUNIC IX Global Village activities. TCS A’ Level students met the 25 representatives at their stalls to talk about their programs and grants available to international students.

This year’s US delegation was the largest one hosted in Pakistan and included representatives from Berkeley College, Ohio Wesleyan University, Colorado State University, Northern Kentucky University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Luther College, Furman College, Arkansas Tech University, Valparaiso University, SUNY Plattsburg, Troy University, Stony Brook University, University of Bridgeport, Savannah College of Art and Design SCAD, University at Buffalo, Hiram College, Northern Arizona University, Old Dominion University, Minerva Schools at KGI, St. Cloud State University, Central Washington University, University of Colorado Boulder, DePaul University, Siena College and Wichita State University.

