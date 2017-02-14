Rawalpindi

Saturday morning brought together many members of ABP&W to attend the much awaited monthly meeting at Gymkhana Rawalpindi. It is a gathering in which some experts from different professions and entrepreneurs are invited to share their experiences with the members.

This meeting brought a fitness and weight loss expert Beenish Jamal who made the members aware of the importance of diet and exercise. She said that we South Asians have smaller heights and petite figures as compared to the other countries and our diet should be according to our BMI. She said that we should know how to control our control according to our lifestyle. The sedentary lifestyle has made people lazy but weight loss can be achieved with a strong will power and with right diet plans. She gave 30% discount to the ladies who got the registration on spot.

Representatives from Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) were also invited to give brief information regarding the working of SPARC and how it caters to the street children and deserving women. The SPARC representatives brought along students from one of their centres, who displayed handmade candles and also gave the members a brief demonstration on candle-making. The ladies enjoyed this brief tutorial and eagerly questioned the presenters about the materials and possible innovations like adding colour and aromatic scents.

Tahmeena Malik from ABP&W while speaking on the occasion said ABP&W has been catering to women by empowering them through microfinance loans to deserving women. “Empowering doesn’t mean through money only but it gives the women decision power in the family too,” she said, “they are in a better position to make decisions in the family matters and the family members take them seriously.”

