Islamabad

National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Human Rights on Monday strongly criticised the Ministry of Human Rights for inefficient functioning of much publicised helpline 1099.

The committee members asked the ministry to improve functioning and mechanism of its helpline, which remains unresponsive most of the time, making it more beneficial for the victims of vulnerable people. The committee members shared their experience of dialing the number which was never received at the other end.

Chairing the committee meeting Member National Assembly Baber Nawaz Khan directed the ministry to hire more people for effective working of the helpline, including law officers, councilors, IT official and other relevant staff to facilitate people through helpline.

The issue was raised while discussing the agenda of `Scrutiny of Budgetary Proposals relating to Public Sector Development Programme 2017-18, Ministry of Human Rights and its attach departments.'

Responding to the concern expressed by the committee members, Director General Human Rights of the Ministry of Human Rights Muhammad Arshad informed the Committee that the helpline has so far received 54,919 calls since its inception last year in which only seven per cent were relevant to the helpline service delivery and they have provided legal advice to 2,426 calls.

He said that to facilitate more callers, the ministry has increased the telephone lines from three to eight recently but the new five lines are not functional yet.

He said that the Ministry has proposed a budget of Rs25 million for helpline for next fiscal year, Rs12 million for Implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights in Pakistan, while Rs150 million have been proposed for Establishment of National Institute of Human Rights Islamabad and Acquisition of Land and Construction of Building for National Institute of Human Rights. The ministry has also demanded Rs100 million for construction of working women hostel at G-6/2 and G-7/3 Islamabad considering the issue of accommodation faced by working women in the federal capital. The land for hostels has already been approved.

The committee members unanimously approved all the budget proposals for the next year.

