Islamabad

Staying true to its motto of academic excellence, Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, in collaboration with the United States Education Foundation Pakistan (USEFP) organised Educational Exhibition last day, says a press release.

About 22 different universities from the United States of America participated and promoted their education mission at the fair. The fair aimed at informing interested candidates about study opportunities abroad.

RMS holds pride in shaping lives of its Millennials and opening new gateways into the future and stays true to its global approach and commitment of meeting the needs of ambitious students for their cross-boundary academic growth. This educational fair attracted more and more young people thinking about studying abroad. Representatives from 22 USA universities were invited for an interactive session targeting parents and students.

Rich offers were given to students regarding scholarships, exchange programs and summer schools by the participating USA Universities i.e., Siena College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott Campus, Furman University, Hiram College, SUNY Plattsburgh, Berkeley College, Luther College, University of Bridgeport, DePaul University, Arkansas Tech University, Northern Arizona University, Colorado State University, Minerva School at KGI, Ohio Wesleyan University, Savannah College of Art and Design, SUNY, Buffalo, Northern Kentucky University, St. Cloud University, Wichita State University, Valparaiso University and Old Dominion University.

As for the thematic interests, most students asked about studies related to technical sciences (such as civil engineering, hydraulics, and electrics) and humanities (e.g. English language, history, philosophy, and so on). This interactive session was followed by distribution of Mementos by Ayesha Ansar, Principal Millennium Campus I-9/3, to the foreign representatives of USA universities.

