Islamabad

A five-day workshop on ‘21st century Innovative Teaching Techniques & Strategies,’ kicked off at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), here on Monday.

The workshop was sponsored by Higher Education Commission and organised by the Department of Education. NUML Director General Brig Riaz Ahmed Gondal was the chief guest of the inaugural session while dean social sciences Dr. Sufiana Khatoon Malik, Head of Department Education Dr. Hukamdad Malik, resource persons Dr. Khushbakht Hina, Dr. Khalid Javed Anwar, faculty members from various universities were attended the session.

Speaking on the occasion NUML Director General Brig Riaz Ahmed said that varsities are like think tanks for the respective countries and teachers play pivotal role in grooming a nation. He said that in Pakistan a teacher must be well aware of the background of the students and teach them in a manner that students must feel satisfied after the class.

Director General said that a teacher should be a role model for the students, the way he speak, the way he dressed up and the way he behave as a whole strongly affect the students. He was of the view that teacher should be a good communicator and good presenter to express his thoughts to students.

It is worth to be mentioned that teachers from different universities participating in this workshop and workshop will conclude on February 17, 2017.

