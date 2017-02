Rawalpindi: The ‘chehlum’ of Malik Muhammad Arshad, the elder brother of Shahzada Iftikhar, senior staffer of ‘Jang’ Computer Section, will be held today (Tuesday), at 11 a.m. at House no. NE-2975, Galli no. 12, Mohallah New Amarpura, says a press release.

