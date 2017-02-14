RSS students excel in IKLC examination

Rawalpindi: Roots Schools students appeared in the third IKLC Examinations held in November 2016 along with all the children of their age group across the world.

Roots School Ivy International had been Top Scorer School in the IKLC since it was first launched in Pakistan in year 2014. Roots School System (RSS) is maintaining its partnership with the prestigious organization Kangourou Sans Frontieres – Pakistan by ensuring 100% yearly participation in its International Contest titled: IKLC.

Roots have a record of winning gold, silver and bronze medals along with top country positions. This year nearly 1,000 students from RSS, Harley region, Civil Lines, Adyala, Lalazar, DHAI Campus, Roots IVY, Sawan Campus, Roots IVY, PWD Campus, Roots IVY, Chaklala, Wallayat Homes Campus, Roots IVY, Westridge Campus, Roots Ivy, Faisalabad Campus and Roots IVY, Bahawalpur Campus participated in the IKLC examination. All students have scored 98% pass percentage and almost bagged top positions amongst 40,000 candidates in Pakistan. Roots Garden Schools clinched 63 gold medals, 1 silver and 95 bronze medals in IKLC Exam.

