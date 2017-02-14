Islamabad

University of Kent and Bestway Foundation Pledge £500k to Support Pakistani Students, says a press release.

The University of Kent and the Bestway Foundation, the charitable Trust of Bestway Group, have announced a new collaboration to jointly fund five annual scholarships for postgraduate students applying from Pakistan.

The Bestway Foundation and University of Kent have signed a five-year agreement that commits £250,000 each to support students wishing to study Biosciences; Physical Sciences; Computing; Engineering & Digital Arts; and Mathematics, Statistics and Actuarial Science.

The scholarships will cover all expenses, including tuition and accommodation fees. Details on how to apply can be found at https://www.kent.ac.uk/scholarships/search/FNADBESTWA02.

The Bestway Foundation was established in 1987 by the group founder Sir Anwar Pervez OBE HPk. Each year the Bestway Group, the second largest wholesaler and one of the largest family owned businesses in the UK, contributes approximately 2.5% of its profit to the Foundation for its charitable activities.

Zameer Choudrey CBE, chief executive of the Bestway Group and Trustee of the Bestway Foundation, is an alumnus of Kent, having graduated in 1981. In 2014, he was made an honorary doctor of Civil Law by the University.

Speaking about the newly formed partnership, Professor Dame Julia Goodfellow Vice Chancellor at the University, said: “I am delighted that the University and the Bestway Foundation have agreed this important scholarship. It will provide life-changing financial support and opportunities to students from Pakistan, enabling them to benefit from Kent’s world-class research, teaching and facilities.

Zameer Choudrey CBE, group chief executive & Trustee of the Bestway Foundation, added: “I passionately believe the University of Kent has a vital role to play in providing excellent educational experiences to students from Pakistan. The trustees of Bestway Foundation are delighted to be working in partnership with the University to ensure students with potential can fulfil their ambitions by studying at Kent.”

