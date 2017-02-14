Rawalpindi

All chemists and druggists observed complete shutter down strike here on the call of the Pakistan Chemist and Druggist Association, as the association decided to observe shutter down strike in Rawalpindi and other parts of Punjab for an indefinite period against the amendments made in the Punjab Drug Act 1976 by the provincial assembly.

The Punjab Assembly passed the Punjab Drugs Amendment Bill 2017 on Feb 8 deciding that the manufacturer, importer or seller of a spurious, adulterated or unregistered drug will be punished with 3 to 10 years prison and a fine of Rs25 million to Rs50 million.

If a drug in a chemists shop is found spurious, the owner of the business will face six months to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 to Rs1 million.

Meanwhile, a large number of chemists and druggists have started their protest rally from Mall Road Saddar and marched towards Benazir Bhutto Road on Monday.

The angry protestors raised anti-government slogans and demanded immediate cancelation of Punjab Drugs Amendment Bill 2017. The protestors were wearing black bands around their arms and heads on the occasion.

The All Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association (District Rawalpindi) President Malik Arshad Awan said that chemists, dealers and manufacturers are observing strike against the harsh punishments. If the government does not cancel this amended bill we will close all roads in coming days, he threatened.

Motorists, pedestrians and particularly school/college students faced difficulties due to traffic jams during the protest rally. There was traffic jams on almost all roads included Mall Road, Benazir Bhutto Road, Jhelum Road, Airport Road, College Road, Asghar Mall Road, Rawal Road and Kutcherry Road.

The City Traffic Officer (CTO), Rawalpindi Yousaf Ali Shah advised motorists to adopt some alternative routes because all roads were jam packed due to the protest rally.

