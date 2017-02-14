Islamabad

Physically handicapped and visually/hearing impaired students will continue to get free education from Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), with enhanced facilities including provision of study material through computerised accessibility network.

The number of disabled, enrolled with AIOU has recently reached to around 400, and it is hoped that more students will benefit from the educational facilities which are available from Matric to PhD level, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over a meeting of academic heads.

The meeting reviewed the process of ongoing admission (Spring-2017) which will continue till March 6 and the issue of fee concession to deprived section of the society.

In the recent admissions, a large number of special students mostly visually impaired have

