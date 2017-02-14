Islamabad

A Pakistani woman-led team of innovators which the UNIDO had selected to take part in international competition has won the ‘Global Category Award’ in the category of ‘Waste to Energy’ at Silicon Valley, USA.

This invocators ‘Green Team’ won this award among seven countries including India, Malaysia, Morocco, Pakistan, South Africa and Turkey. They were honoured at the 2017 Cleantech Week in San Francisco.

This global competition is part of the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme (GCIP) for small-and medium-sized enterprises and top entrepreneurs from the U.S. and around the world to celebrate the progress, achievements and successes of clean technology innovations.

Five teams of innovators from Pakistan were selected by United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) to participate in this annual event.

The GCIP is UNIDO’s project funded by Global Environment Facility (GEF). It takes a competition and accelerator approach to select the best cleantech entrepreneurs across seven countries and support them in developing their innovative technologies into full-fledged market-ready products.

Selected startups in each country participate in a rigorous and competitive national acceleration programme that trains, mentors, promotes, and connects them to potential investors, customers and partners.

UNIDO representative in Pakistan also congratulated the winner of Global category award & said it is a great honor that this Global Award in the category of Waste to Energy is won by a woman led team from Pakistan, which is another milestone for bridging the gender gap in science and technology sector in Pakistan.

The award would definitely result in the encouragement of innovations in the clean technology sector and would also help in utilizing waste for the production of energy, thereby reducing

