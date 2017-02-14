LAHORE

Social protection policy must benefit marginalised people of the Punjab province which has almost 60 percent of the population of the country. Informal sector of the economy which is normally not captured, needs to be covered. There is a need to invest on our young people which form a major proportion of our population.

This was highlighted in a consultative session on Punjab Social Protection Policy, 2016, hosted by Punjab Economic Research Institute (PERI), of Planning and Development.

Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Nizam-ud-Din chaired the session while number of researchers, academicians, practitioners and policy-makers participated in the session. The objective of the session was to take stock of the experiences of the participating experts in the development of coherent national social protection framework and get feedback and recommendations on the draft Punjab Social Protection Policy.

Addressing the session, Prof Dr Nizam-ud-Din expressed hope that this policy would contribute to Punjab’s progress in achieving the vision of Punjab Growth Strategy 2018 and ensure that Punjab remains steadfast on the path to progress.

Dr Mumtaz Anwar, Director PERI welcoming the participants, briefed about the session and explained that feedback obtained from this session would be incorporated in the design of Punjab Social Protection Policy so that changes could be made before the final policy is presented to the chief minister.

Dr Sohail Anwar Chaudhry CEO, Punjab Social Protection Authority, gave the presentation regarding an overview of the background of the social protection policy and highlighted the key issues which demanded a need of a comprehensive social protection policy. He said they had come up with a draft policy after consulting various international social protection policies of various countries of the region.

He broadly stated five objectives of the policy included equity, resilience, opportunity, gender equality and social cohesion.

Sabur Ghayur, Chairman, Centre for Labour Advocacy and Dialogue (CLAD) Islamabad, mentioned that the policy should work through an integrated approach. All the participants shared their valuable feedback and suggestions.

