To earn more revenue, Lahore Development Authority has decided to auction the 102 unclaimed plots of Johar Town besides converting 52 kanal land, reserved for bus terminal and 15 units of small industries into commercial plots in the scheme.

The decision was taken in a meeting of LDA’s governing body chaired by Adviser to the chief minister and the LDA governing body member Kh Ahmad Hassaan here Monday.

The meeting was attended by members of provincial assembly, including Rana Muhammad Arshad from Nankana Sahib and Arif Khan Sandheela from Sheikhupura, LDA Director General Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Wasa Managing Director Ch Naseer Ahmad, Additional Director General (HQ), Samia Saleem, Additional Director General (Housing), Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Chief Town Planner Waseem Ahmad Khan, Chief Metropolitan Planner Waheed Ahmad Butt, LDA Chief Engineer Asrar Saeed, Chief Engineer Tepa, Saif-ur-Rehman and representatives of the provincial local government, Housing, P&D and Finance Departments as well as of Commissioner Lahore Division.

The meeting decided for an overall extension of 18 months in the agreement with private development partners for expediting procurement of land for new housing scheme LDA City. Approval was also granted for establishment of a dedicated directorate for running day-to-day affairs of this scheme more efficiently, on this occasion.

The authority gave approval to negotiate with the litigants of LDA Avenue-I and set up a committee headed by ADG (HQ) for this purpose. Proposal for construction of LDA office building at LDA Avenue-I at a cost of Rs200 million was also approved.

The authority approved the disposal of any of the educational sites among the available pool both in private housing schemes approved by LDA as well as regular schemes of LDA through open auction as it can be a good source of revenue generation.

The authority also decided to impose fine, as prescribed in rules on a person, if he develops or continues to develop a housing scheme without approval of the Authority from the day when he starts to develop a scheme in any form such as advertisement, sale/purchase of plots, development works at site, etc.

