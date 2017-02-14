Rawalpindi

Patients and their relatives faced great difficulties to find life saving drugs, as all chemist and druggist shops observed complete shutter down strike here on Monday.

"I am surprised to see closing down of all medical stores selling 'life saving drugs' here in city and cantonment board areas. My daughter is crying with pain in her arm but I could not get injection and medicines prescribed by the doctor due to strike by the chemists," Muhammad Aslam, who was standing in front of a closed medical store at Chandni Chowk, told 'The News.' Both, government and chemists should resolve their issues as serious patient are continuously facing hell like situation since morning, he said.

"I am finding two syrups for my three-year-old son who was facing worst kind of flu and cough for some days. But, all medical stores are closed, where should I go to buy drugs," Muhammad Asif, a resident of Mukha Sing Estate, said. "I think our is only country where life saving drug sellers also go on strike," he said.

Muhammad Ayub, another resident of Rawalpindi, said that my son injured in an accident and we brought him to Rawalpindi General Hospital (RGH), where doctors told us that his bone of left leg has broken.

He needed an immediate operation." He said, they advised me to bring some necessary medicines and injections, but I failed to find a single item required as all medical stores were closed.

0



0







Patients fail to get life saving drugs was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186078-Patients-fail-to-get-life-saving-drugs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Patients fail to get life saving drugs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186078-Patients-fail-to-get-life-saving-drugs.