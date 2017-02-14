Islamabad

Physically handicapped and visually/hearing impaired students will continue to get free education from Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), with enhanced facilities including provision of study material through computerised accessibility network.

The number of disabled, enrolled with AIOU has recently reached to around 400, and it is hoped that more students will benefit from the educational facilities which are available from Matric to PhD level, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over a meeting of academic heads.

The meeting reviewed the process of ongoing admission (Spring-2017) which will continue till March 6 and the issue of fee concession to deprived section of the society.

In the recent admissions, a large number of special students mostly visually impaired have shown interest even in MPhil and MSc programmes. Such students are provided assistant for writing in exams. They are also allowed to attempt their papers through Braille.

According to Dr. Zahid Majeed, Assistant Professor of Special Education Department, even a bed-ridden such students are also allowed to attend their classes sitting at home, through video-conferencing.

Crackdown: A massive crackdown on kite-flyers and shops selling ‘basant’ related material has made skies clear of colourful kites that were being seen everywhere some days back in violation of complete ban on this activity by the provincial government.

"A police party raided in this area and arrested more than ten youngsters who were flying kites from rooftops. Now we can see no kite on the sky as the massive action by the police has forced the residents to abide by the law," said Shaukat Nawaz, a resident of Sadiqabad.

He said the police has taken the action at the right time because kite flying was on the rise and even some shopkeepers were openly selling strings and twines, adding "The people should not get involved in kite flying unless the provincial government lifts ban from the ‘basant’ festival."

The ‘basant’ festival which used to provide joy to the kite lovers and attract tourists from far and wide is now a thing of the past due to use of metallic and glass coated strings that pose danger to lives of the people.

Said Chaudhry said "We really have no one to blame except for ourselves for this ban. It is the collective failure of the entire society to crack down on the Basant and force authorities to take action against them."

