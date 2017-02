LAHORE

Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar called on Punjab Governor/Chancellor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana and apprised him of her vision of improving the university during a meeting at the Governor’s House on Monday.

