LAHORE

Two major private schools associations while condemning Monday’s suicide attack which resulted in the loss of over a dozen precious lives issued conflicting statements over schools’ closure or not in the wake of the unfortunate incident.

All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APPSMA) president Adeeb Jawadani said private schools registered with his organisations would remain closed on Tuesday (today) to mourn the incident.

However, in a statement, All Pakistan Private Schools Owners Association (APPSOA) condemning the suicide attack said its schools would remain open as per schedule. The association also demanded the government to provide security to schools as the same was responsibility of the state.

Meanwhile, many leading schools will remain open as per routine. Tabraiz Bokhari, a spokesperson of a leading chain of private schools, said the schools under the system would be open as per routine.

0



0







Conflicting statements on schools closure today was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186073-Conflicting-statements-on-schools-closure-today/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Conflicting statements on schools closure today" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186073-Conflicting-statements-on-schools-closure-today.