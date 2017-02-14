‘Patient transfer service in line with Turkish mechanism devised’

LAHORE

Emergency Services Punjab Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer has said that Rescue 1122 has devised a comprehensive mechanism to run the patient transfer service on modern lines in accordance with the patient transfer service mechanism of Turkey.

He said we are in close coordination with our Turkish emergency and health professionals in order to chalk out guidelines for the upcoming motorbike ambulance service, which will be another good addition to Rescue 1122.

A daylong consultative workshop was organised at Emergency Services Academy, which was participated by all heads of districts control rooms. Inaugurating the workshop, the director general asked them to ensure quality and standards of the service.

Dr Rizwan Naseer said the chief minister is very much concerned about effective functioning of patient transfer service through which emergency critical patients will be transported from primary healthcare facility to specialised healthcare hospitals.

Addressing the heads of districts control rooms of Punjab at Rescue 1122 headquarters on Monday, the DG said that CRIs were the middle management of Rescue 1122 and they had to play a key role in effective functioning and monitoring of patient transfer and motorbike ambulance services as per directions of the chief minister.

He said the quality of the Emergency Services could not be ensured if the district control room was not functioning properly. He said only a timely call could ensure timely response.

Training of Computer Telephone Wireless Operators & Rescue Staff regarding mapping of cities is important to ensure timely response, he added.

According to a press release issued here Monday, the director general reviewed the progress regarding the implementation of the chief minister’s initiative regarding Patient Transfer Service to facilitate upcoming emergency healthcare and facilitate the shifting of emergency/ critically ill patients from one health facility to more specialised healthcare facility as a part of the health sector reforms.

The basic purpose of the workshop was to educate them about new initiatives of the Punjab Emergency Service highlighting the importance of control rooms for effective monitoring & functioning of patient transfer service, motorbike ambulance service, trauma registry mechanism, vehicle tracking software and repairing, citizen feedback model, information technology & communication equipment. Deputy Director (Operations) Ayaz Aslam, Head of IT & Communication Wing Naeem Murtaza, Computer Programmer Imran Ahmad Awan and CRI Muhammad Qasim imparted technical training among the CRIs of the Punjab.

Meanwhile, around 754 road traffic incidents were reported in provincial monitoring cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours; in which five lives were lost and 644 serious injured were shifted to different hospitals of relevant districts and tehsils.

However, some 259 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged on the spot after provision of first aid by Emergency Medical Teams.

