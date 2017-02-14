LAHORE

The traders bodies of Lahore have announced mourning the deaths of The Mall terrorism incident by observing shutdown in the city markets on Tuesday (today).

The traders bodies representatives said that majority of the pharmaceutical businessmen and chemists died in suicide attack on their protest against the implementation of new drug act. Before, the drug act started taking its toll on the pharmaceutical businessmen and chemists, a terrorist killed a huge number of protesters exposing the inability of the Punjab government to counter the terrorism and poor law and order. It has also exposed the governance of the Punjab government which is spending billions of the rupees on safe city like projects while two top policemen also died in the incident. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) office-bearers also condemned the terrorism incident. They demanded the authorities to uproot the menace of terrorism for the economic prosperity and growth of the country. All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran President Khalid Pervaiz (Group) strongly condemned the suicide blast on Monday outside the Punjab Assembly. “We have called an emergent meeting of our body which has unanimously announced the shutdown to mourn the martyred traders and police officials”, he said. Further plan of remembering the martyred traders and others will be announced later, Khalid said, adding that the issue would also rise in the quarters concerned to provide security to traders and general public at large.

Naeem Mir, Secretary All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran, announced closure of the markets today (Tuesday). “I was there in the protest while left the place around two hour ago”, Mir said, adding that it is moral obligation of the trader community to observe at least one day mourning by observing shutdown. “Mian Waqar, Badami Bagh Auto parts market president said that voice of the traders is one on the issue. “We will observe the call of mourning given by different factions of the trader community”, he said.

