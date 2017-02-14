LAHORE

The Lahore High Court chief justice on Monday dismissed a writ petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif allegedly for concealing his assets.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah observed that the petition was not maintainable. A citizen, Azhar Hussain, filed the petition and contended that the prime minister concealed his assets and was no more righteous as required by the Constitution to become a public office holder.

