LAHORE

The interior ministry on Monday again failed to apprise the Lahore High Court as to when an inquiry into news leak scandal would be finalised.

A federal law officer told the court that the committee seized with the inquiry was given an extension till February 7. However, further instructions from the ministry were not available about the completion of the inquiry, the officer added.

The chief justice was hearing a petition challenging formation of the inquiry committee. Retired justice Amer Raza A Khan heads the committee.

Representing the petitioner, Advocate Babar Awan argued that the six extensions had been given to the committee in order to save the prime minister in the scandal. The chief justice directed the law officer to come up on Tuesday (today) with a clear reply as to when the committee would complete its probe.

A PPP affiliated lawyer, Ilyas Khan, had filed the petition saying all members of the inquiry committee belonged to Punjab province and had close relations with Sharif family. He said the government with mala fide intention formed the committee under the supervision of a retired justice instead of a sitting one. He said the inquiry committee had no legal value. He said a judicial commission should be formed on the matter with representation of all the provinces.

