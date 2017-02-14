Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the purpose of the amendment to the drug act is to stop the manufacturing and sale of spurious and substandard medicines and to eliminate this evil business. He said those involved in the business of spurious and substandard medicines would not be allowed to play with the lives of the people at any cost. He said the death of a poor patient after consuming fake medicine was like killing an innocent person with gunshot.

He said this in his tweets. He said manufacturing and supply of standardised medicines would be encouraged, while those involved in the business of spurious medicines deserved no leniency and stern legal action would be taken against the mafia of spurious medicines. He said getting standardised medicines was the legal right of every patient and this right would be provided to them at every cost. He said the evil business of fake medicines would be eliminated at every cost and nobody would be allowed to prepare and sell poison to the people in the name of medicines.

0



0







Drugs mafia won't be allowed to play with lives: CM tweets was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186067-Drugs-mafia-wont-be-allowed-to-play-with-lives-CM-tweets/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Drugs mafia won't be allowed to play with lives: CM tweets" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186067-Drugs-mafia-wont-be-allowed-to-play-with-lives-CM-tweets.