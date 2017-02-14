CM for women empowerment for progress

Sharjah and UAE businesswomenpraise CM’s fluency in Arabic

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said the Punjab government has constituted 33 percent quota for women in boards of the government departments while 15 percent quota for women has been earmarked in government jobs. He said legislation has been made to include the name of wife in property documents of the husband.

The chief minister was talking to a delegation of businesswomen from Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates who called on him here Monday.

The delegation discussed with the chief minister the steps for empowerment and development of women.

The meeting decided to enhance cooperation for women empowerment between the Punjab government and the Sharjah Businesswomen Council on permanent basis. The delegation was led by senior adviser of wife of the Amir of Sharjah, Erum Mazher Alvie, while Director Nama Women Advancement Establishment Ms Reem Abdel Rahim Bin Kara, acting Chairperson Sharjah Businesswomen Council Sheikha Hind Majid Al Qasimi and Strategic Manager Ms Leena Hamdan were the delegation members.

Talking to the delegation, the chief minister said the more the women will be empowered the more the country will progress and the Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps to bring the women to the mainstream. He said half of the population consisted of the women and the women of Pakistan are very talented and they have proved themselves talented in every field. He said the women play vital role in the development of the country; therefore, the Punjab government has enabled the women to play their active role in every field of life.

He said the Punjab government had constituted 33 percent quota for women in boards of the government departments while 15 percent quota for women had been earmarked in government jobs. He said legislation had been made to include the name of wife in property documents of the husband. He said a programme of the skill development had been implemented to provide occupational skills to the women, but we need to take more steps for women empowerment and for this purpose cooperation would be made with the Sharjah Businesswomen Council on the permanent basis and a delegation of the businesswomen from Punjab would visit Sharjah soon. The chief minister talked to the delegation fluently in Arabic.Speaking on the occasion, the delegation said the chief minister had taken exemplary steps for women development and close cooperation would be extended to the Punjab government for this cause. The delegation also invited the chief minister to visit Sharjah.

The delegation praised the fluency of the chief minister in Arabic language. The chief minister said brotherly ties existed between Pakistan, Sharjah and UAE and the role of UAE in the development of Pakistan was praiseworthy.

GROUP: Lilium Stanley Group Chairman Lord William Culbert called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif here Monday and discussed the cooperation in the water sector. The Lilium Stanley group expressed interest in the cooperation with the Punjab government in the water sector.Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the provision of potable water was the top priority of the Punjab government and work was in progress on a mega programme in this respect. He said that after the launch of this programme in six tehsils of South Punjab, it would be extended to 31 tehsils at the fast track. He said the cooperation of the Lilium Stanley group was welcome as the Punjab government wanted to proceed on the project at the fast track in a professional manner. He said the look after and operational matters of the potable water project was a big challenge and for this purpose the training of the staff was drastically needed.

The Lilium Stanley Group chairman said we wanted to work with the Punjab government in water sector.

