Zia ul Haq Naqshbandi Blast condemned

LAHORE: Tanzeem Ittehad-e-Ummat Chairman Zia-ul-Haq Naqshbandi has condemned the suicide blast which claimed lives of senior police officers and civilians.

In a statement issued on Monday, Zia-ul-Haq Naqshbandi said brave police officials who sacrificed their lives were the national heroes.

0



0







Lahore Blast: Public reaction was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186065-Lahore-Blast-Public-reaction/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Lahore Blast: Public reaction" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186065-Lahore-Blast-Public-reaction.