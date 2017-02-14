LAHORE

People expressing shock and grief over the loss of innocent lives in a suicide attack on The Mall on Monday demanded the government find and uncover those involved and award exemplary punishment to them.

The social media was abuzz with condemnation of the incident and prayers for the martyred and injured innocent lives.

There were divided views vis-à-vis upcoming proposed final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore with many arguing not to mention the same keeping in view gravity of the unfortunate incident resulting in loss of over a dozen precious human lives. A suicide bomber had blown himself up at Charing Cross where some high ranking police officials including Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Syed Ahmed Mobin and SSP Zahid Gondal were having a dialogue with a delegation of protesters who had blocked The Mall. The two police officers were also among those martyred.

Talking to The News, a citizen, Tanvir, criticized the government saying as to why it allowed the protest to be held on The Mall when different threat alerts vis-à-vis possible terror attack in the provincial metropolis were issued in the recent days. In her tweet a journalist, Nazia Memon, held the government responsible for failing to protect innocent citizens. “Explosion near Punjab Assembly Mall Road Lahore is another attempt from India to stop cricket in Pakistan,” tweeted a student and social media activist, Rimsha Khan.

Another individual tweeted: “Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their loved ones. What surprises me is that people are more concerned about PSL finals.”

As soon as emergency services started shifting the injured and dead to hospitals many individuals also ran online blood donation campaigns urging people to visit Services and Mayo hospitals to donate blood.

“What is the use of Safe City Project when you are unable to stop incidents like Lahore blast,” commented a citizen, Adeel Ahmed in his social media post.

Another social media post carrying an image of Threat Alert 061 issued by the National Counter Terrorism Authority read “Intelligence agencies are doing their job; implementation from government is still questionable.”

