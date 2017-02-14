Nadra official, alleged land grabber arrested

FIA spokesman says fake CNIC was made for grabbing property in Gulistan-e-Jauhar

An official of the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) and an alleged land grabber were arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Crime Circle (ACC) on Monday and a case was registered against them for allegedly preparing a fake identity card to illegally occupy a 400 square yards plot in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

According to a spokesman for the Sindh FIA Sindh, Zeeshan Hanif, an alleged member of a group of land grabbers, and Abdul Wasay Soomro, the incharge of the authority’s National Registration Centre in Liaquatabad area, have been arrested and cases have been registered against them and their accomplices.

He said the case registered on the basis of Inspector Shahbaz’s report, enquiry number 37/2016 of FIA, ACC Karachi.

The report said a group of land grabbers had planned to occupy a property of 400 square yards, bearing plot number B-101, in Sector 3/A Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

To gain illegal ownership of the valuable property, he said, a fake identity card was issued in the name of a lady by Nadra officials. He said the commission of offences was punishable under U/S 419/420/468/471/109/34 PPC r/w Section 5(2) PCA-II 1947 & Section 30 (f) of NADRA Ordinance 2000, FIR No.05/2017.

