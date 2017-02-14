‘Centre, Sindh govt to support sanitation drive in city’

Sindh’s governor has assured the Karachi mayor that the provincial and federal governments would support the sanitation campaign of the city’s municipal administration for cleaning up the streets of the provincial capital.

Mayor Waseem Akhtar called on Governor Muhammad Zubair on Monday and briefed him on civic issues, steps taken thus far to resolve them, ongoing development projects and difficulties in completing them.

Zubair said social, economic, industrial and political activities stepped up in Karachi after restoration of law and order, adding that the interest of prospective foreign investors also renewed for doing business in the city.

The governor stressed on the Sindh administration and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) joining hands to provide a cleaner environment to the city’s people, adding that the Green Line and Orange Line transport schemes, the K-IV water project and the Lyari Expressway would alleviate many problems of the locals.

Akhtar said an organised campaign was launched to clean the city’s streets, adding that the KMC was trying its best to extend the finest civic amenities to the people within the available resources.

Zubair also met Karachi police chief AIG Mushtaq Mehar, who briefed the governor on police performance, actions against criminals and difficulties in them.

The governor said that only a peaceful Karachi could ensure revival of economic, social and industrial activities in the city, adding that indiscriminate measures should be taken for maintaining law and order.

He said the public should have complete confidence in the police force and steps should be taken to make that happen, adding that the law enforcers should be people-friendly to be able to curb crimes.

Earlier, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah met the governor and discussed regional maritime warfare and the Pakistan Navy’s capabilities to deal with it.

