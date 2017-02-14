PSP threatens street agitation if city’s issues not resolved

The Pak Sarzameen Pakistan has warned the government that it would take to the streets if the crippling issues of Karachi were not resolved in 15 days.

In a presser at the Karachi Press Club on Monday, PSP leader Waseem Aftab said the party had given a 30-day ultimatum to the federal and the Sindh government to resolve the crippling problems being faced by Karachiites.

He said 15 days had passed since the party issued the warning to stage protests outside the Chief Minister House.

Alam said if no progress was made in the next 15 days, the PSP would take to streets against the federal and the provincial government.

The PSP leader said Karachi was in a very bad condition as heaps of garbage could be seen everywhere and roads were in a dilapidated condition.

“The whole city has become a big garbage dump, where the system of water supply, electricity, gas and sanitation has almost collapsed.”

Replying to a question, he said, “We want to resolve issues of the city and will hold peaceful protests outside the CM House if our demands are not fulfilled within 15 days.”

The PSP in its first-ever rally on January 29 at the Tibbet Centre had demanded of the government to lift the garbage from the city and later in a press conference it gave a 30-day ultimatum to the federal and Sindh government to take to streets if the demands were not fulfilled.

The PSP has also demanded of the city mayor to clear all roads, provide safe drinking water and lift garbage from the city.

