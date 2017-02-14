Govt urged to appoint trained neurologists at public hospitals

Experts demand free availability of epilepsy medications at public health facilities

Thousands of people suffering from epilepsy in Pakistan become mentally or physically handicapped every year due to lack of proper treatment of their neurological condition, which is curable if the patients are provided proper medication but, unfortunately, authorities in Pakistan are not doing enough to alleviate sufferings of epileptics.

“Of the two million epileptics in Pakistan, 60 to 70 percent of them are living as mentally or physically handicapped persons due to lack of proper treatment. These patients can be treated and cured – and they can be turn into useful citizens,” said an eminent neurologist and president of the Neurology Awareness and Research Foundation (NARF), Dr Muhammad Wasey, in a news conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Monday.

Held in connection with World Epilepsy Day, the news conference was addressed by renowned neurologists and epilepsy specialists, including Dr Arif Herekar from the Baqai Medical University and NARF General Secretary Dr Abdul Malik, who called for immediate availability of epilepsy treatment in the government-run hospitals across Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Wasey said the availability of treatment facilities and medicines was a basic human right and in case of epilepsy, which is a curable disease, the government was violating the basic human rights of thousands of patients by depriving them of the necessary medicines and treatment.

“Our job is to create awareness and inform people that epilepsy is a curable disease and its treatment is not very expensive. But we are not part of the government and, therefore, don’t have enough resources to treat all the patients in Pakistan,” Dr Wasey said, urging the government to appoint trained and qualified neurologists at public hospitals and make drugs available for the treatment of epilepsy.

According to him, the government should allocate enough funds to construct a major road in Karachi to treat all epileptics in Sindh and that this would make a huge difference for thousands of epilepsy patients, who would be able to earn their own livelihood and live a normal life instead of becoming dependent on others.

The head of the Neurosciences Department of Baqai Medical University, Dr Arif Herekar, deplored that drugs for treatment of epilepsy were not available in the market, causing irreparable loss to patients undergoing treatment. He added that if the government should ensure the availability of such medicines in the market and hospitals.

Dr Herekar also called for the training of general physicians in treating epilepsy patients, saying the general physicians should be trained enough to understand the signs and symptoms of epilepsy so that they could refer their patients to a qualified neurologist.

“Childhood epilepsy is an important type of epilepsy, which affects children and many kids become permanently handicapped if not treated timely,” he said, adding that people should also know the signs and symptoms of the disease so that they could take the patients to a health facility.

NARF General Secretary Dr Abdul Malik criticised the provincial governments for their indifferent attitude towards the health sector. Unfortunately, he said, drugs for epilepsy treatment were not only expensive but they had been vanished from the market. “The drugs are being sold in black market, causing difficulties for patients.”

“If one drug is being sold for one rupee in one province for four rupees in another province, it means that something is fishy is going on there,” he said.

He urged the government to ensure appointment of trained neurologists at tertiary-care hospitals and district hospitals as well as free availability of epilepsy medications at the government-run hospitals.

0



0







Govt urged to appoint trained neurologists at public hospitals was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186057-Govt-urged-to-appoint-trained-neurologists-at-public-hospitals/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Govt urged to appoint trained neurologists at public hospitals" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186057-Govt-urged-to-appoint-trained-neurologists-at-public-hospitals.