Print Story
X
-
‘Dr Khuhro’s passing is a national loss’February 14, 2017Print : Karachi
The Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (Piler) has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Dr Hamida Khuhro, eminent writer and intellectual of Sindh, who passed away in Karachi on Sunday.
In a statement issued on Monday, Piler chief Karamat Ali paid rich tributes to the late Dr Khuro on her political, academic and intellectual services to the nation and termed her passing a ‘national loss’.
Dr Khuhro, who also served as the education minister for Sindh, was among the founding members of Piler and the organisation lauded her efforts to make it a success.