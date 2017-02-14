Karachi: As part of NBP Fullerton Asset Management Company Limited (NAFA) commitment to offer wide range of Shariah compliant investment solutions along with high quality services to its customers, NAFA inaugurated its 7th Islamic Savings Center at Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi on Friday, February 03, 2017.

The Savings Center was inaugurated by the Chairman of Shariah Advisory Board of NAFA Funds, Dr. Imran Ashraf Usmani & Shariah Advisor, Mufti Ehsan Waquar Ahmed. The occasion was also graced by the CEO of NAFA Funds, Dr.Amjad Waheed, Mr. Murtaza Ali, Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Khalid Mehmood, Chief Financial Officer and other senior executives of the company.***

0



0







NBP & (NAFA) inaugurates new Islamic Savings Center at Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi. was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186053-NBP-NAFA-inaugurates-new-Islamic-Savings-Center-at-Gulshan-e-Iqbal-Karachi/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "NBP & (NAFA) inaugurates new Islamic Savings Center at Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi." is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186053-NBP-NAFA-inaugurates-new-Islamic-Savings-Center-at-Gulshan-e-Iqbal-Karachi.