Gulfraz Khattak faces charges in incendiary speech and media house attack cases; court to announce decision on five bail pleas by Qamar Mansoor on Feb 27

The bail plea of a Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Gulfraz Khattak in cases pertaining to anti-Pakistan slogans and an attack on a media house was rejected by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday.

The ATC also rejected the bail pleas of another MQM activist, Saleem, who is also facing charges related to the two cases.

In the case of another MQM leader Qamar Mansoor, the court reserved its ruling till February 27.

Mansoor had filed five bail applications and the court had already reserved ruling on three of the bail pleas. At yesterday’s hearing, the court announced it would issue a verdict on all five bail pleas on February 27.

It may be mentioned that MQM MNA Kunwar Naveed Jameel had obtained bail in three of the provocative speech cases against a sum of Rs100,000 for each case. However, at the time, the court had rejected the bail pleas of nine other MQM activists including Asif Siddiqui and Zubair.

Though Qamar Mansoor was also granted bail in some cases, he has to obtain bail in five cases to secure his release from detention. The court concerned has already directed the federal interior ministry to issue a Red Warrant against MQM founder Altaf Hussain. It has also issued multiple arrest warrants against Dr Farooq Sattar, Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain and other MQM leaders.

Medical board

The ATC concerned issued a notice to the Sindh health secretary on the question of setting up a medical board to examine the health of an ailing MQM activist Shabbir Ahmed alias Farhan Mullah.

The court has fixed February 24 to hear the matter. Mullah claims that he was seriously ill and due to a heart condition, his life was under threat. Hence, he requested the court to form a medical board to examine his health and furnish an unbiased report.

Shabbir Ahmed alias Farhan Mullah was arrested on March 11, 2015 when the Rangers raided MQM headquarters, Nine Zero, and other adjoining areas and arrested MQM leader Amir Khan along with dozens of party workers.

Amir Khan was, after 90 days, remanded to the police and a case of providing shelter to alleged criminals and outlaws was registered against him and others. However in the case of Mullah, Faisal Mota and others, the police had registered several cases pertaining to killings, attempted murders, police encounters, possession of explosive material and illegal weapons.

ATC rejects MQM leader's bail plea was posted in Karachi of TheNews International on February 14, 2017