Two suspects attempted to loot Rs6.2 million from

Liaquat National Hospital’s cash van

A security guard was injured in a foiled robbery bid as

he was shot by two men attempting to rob a private hospital’s cash van inside the medical facility's premises on

Monday.

SSP East Faisal Abdullah, who strongly suspected an insider’s involvement in the case, said it was around 9:30am when a cashier, supervisor and security guard were transferring Rs6.2 million from the Liaquat National Hospital’s reception to the administration department within the hospital as per routine.

However, while the transfer was being made, two men on a bike, only one of whom was wearing a helmet, came near the van.

The guard was reported to not have fired but was still shot at by one of the men, resulting in injuries to his leg. Fortunately, he was in a stable condition.

Immediately after the shooting, the two suspects fled the hospital premises empty handed.

"Had the supervisor informed the staff posted at the hospital’s gates in time, the suspects could have been apprehended," said SSP Abdullah.

Moreover, the police official added, bikes were usually not allowed to access the area where the incident took place.

Efforts to ascertain the motorcycle’s registration number and the riders’ identity through CCTV cameras installed outside were also being made.

The SSP suspected that the men were informed of there being more cash on Mondays, owing to a bank holiday on Saturday and Sunday, by someone from the inside. A case was reported at the New Town police station and investigations are underway.

