A local court sentenced a man who was on trial over blasphemy charges since his arrest a couple of years ago to 25 years in prison on Monday.

Rehmatullah was arrested in 2015 from a locality falling under the jurisdiction of the Shah Faisal police. He was accused of committing blasphemy.

The man in question was supposed to dispose of some tattered books on Islam by immersing them in the sea, but he was caught throwing the sacred texts away in a sanitary sewer.

Trying him under Section 295-B of the Pakistan Penal Code, the court of Additional District & Sessions Judge (East) Ahsanullah Durrani heard eyewitness accounts and the prosecution’s arguments before awarding him the life sentence.

According to Section 295-B, “whoever wilfully defiles, damages or desecrates a copy of the Holy Quran or of an extract there from or uses it in any derogatory manner for any unlawful purpose shall be punishable with imprisonment for life”.

In 1927 the British colonial rulers of the subcontinent made it a criminal offence to commit “deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religious belief”.

The law was retained when Pakistan gained independence in 1947. Pakistan’s late military ruler Ziaul Haq made several additions to its blasphemy laws, including life imprisonment for those defiling or desecrating the Holy Quran. The death penalty for anyone found guilty of defaming Islam was introduced in 1986.

A Christian woman, Asia Bibi, was sentenced to hang in Punjab after being found guilty of blasphemy following a row with Muslim women in her village.

A lawmaker from the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) sparked fury when she lodged a private member’s bill seeking to abolish the death penalty and clarify the law on blasphemy.

On December 30, 2010 the PPP-led government announced that it had no intention of amending the blasphemy law.

