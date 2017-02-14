Khuhro asks Centre to withdraw CNIC condition for citizens to be

counted if Nadra fails to launch special campaign

With the sixth national census set to start two weeks from now, Sindh’s ruling Pakistan Peoples Party has approached the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) to protest against what it says “an undue delay” in launching a special campaign to issue computerised national identity cards (CNICs) to residents of three districts of the province.

The first phase of the population census will start in Karachi, Hyderabad and Ghotki on Marach 15.

On Monday, the party’s provincial president, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, contacted Nadra’s acting director-general in Sindh by phone to lodge a protest over the delay.

He urged the federal authorities to do away with the condition that citizens must have a CNIC to be counted during the census in case Nadra was unable to launch any special drive in the three districts.

Khuhro, who is also a provincial minister, called upon the regional Nadra officials to provide special vans at the nearest possible location so that residents could obtain CNICs without any hassle. Nadra’s acting director general informed the PPP leader that vans had been provided for the drive to issue national identity cards in the three districts, and the number of such vans would be increased in Karachi, the largest city of the country.

Obtaining a CNIC is an uphill task. About 30 percent of Sindh’s population is said to be without the national identity cards, and the provincial government fears that if citizens fail to get their CNICs before the start of the census, the results of the count may not correctly reflect the province’s numerical picture. Sindh’s population was estimated to be over 30 million in 1998.

Awareness drive

The Pakistan Peoples Party has decided to launch a fully-fledged public contact awareness in Karachi, Hyderabad and Ghotki so that every dweller of those districts could be counted in the upcoming census, which is being conducted almost two decades after the last national count of 1998.

In this regard, Khuhro chaired a meeting of his party’s leaders belonging to Karachi’s Central district. He said activists and leaders of the party were required to participate in the awareness campaign so to make sure that every house was counted.

He said Karachi had been demarcated into 14,000 blocks for conducting the census drive. In the first stage, the houses will be listed in three days, and in the second stage, the population census would be carried out and completed in 10 days.

“We should ensure that a single house is not be counted 10 times as we want that Sindh should get its due right of the population census drive conducted on a most transparent basis,” said Khuhro.

The PPP leader alluded to the alleged massive irregularities, which were reported by media to have been committed during the preparation of electoral rolls in Karachi for the past elections.

0



0







Sindh protests over delay in drive to issue CNICs was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186046-Sindh-protests-over-delay-in-drive-to-issue-CNICs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Sindh protests over delay in drive to issue CNICs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186046-Sindh-protests-over-delay-in-drive-to-issue-CNICs.