ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) is fully committed towards promotion of modern technologies and capacity-building of IT graduates and companies.

PSEB managing director Asim Shahryar Husain said this, while talking to APP. “We aim at providing guidance to fresh IT graduates, startups and young entrepreneurs on varied subjects such as queries related to company setup, business planning, competitive analysis, optimal positioning of product service, social media marketing, international marketing, business financing and exports reporting. PSEB also provides training in relevant courses such as Android programming iOS development, Java programming, net programming and Agile methodology, he added. Husain said that IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) companies operating in Pakistan are registered with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) in order to avail of the benefits and incentives.

Officials said the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform has approved a series of IT industry support programmes for the next five years under PSEB’s project titled, “Enhancing IT Export through Industry Support Programme”. PSEB has been mandated to facilitate Pakistani IT industry and increase the exports of software and services from the country and one of the major functions of PSEB is to set up and operate information technology parks and provide conducive and enabling infrastructure for the development of the IT industry, he added. PSEB also builds capacity of IT companies by subsidising the cost of international certification for standards such as Carnegie Melon’s CMMI ISO-27001 and ISO-20000 for improving the quality of processes, security of software and services.

