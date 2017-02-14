ISLAMABAD: The recent reforms and strengthening of regulatory framework by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) have pushed up the modaraba sector assets base to Rs41 billion by the end of December 2016, a statement said on Monday.

The increase in the assets indicates a growth of 11.41 percent from June 2016, when the total assets of the modaraba sector were recorded at Rs36.8 billion, it added. Listed Islamic banks have 25,000 shareholders, whereas modaraba sector has around 80,000 investors.

The growth in the sector was due to low level of leverage, healthy dividend payouts and other tax incentives available to the sector. As a result of the recent Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan reforms, the sector has managed to shake off its lacklustre image and moved to the forefront of the non-banking financial institution (NBFI) segment, experts said at a workshop on the modaraba sector.

The income of a modaraba is exempted from tax if it distributes 90 percent of its profit and majority of modarabas regularly distribute profits to the certificate holders. However, one of the key challenges the sector faces is that it is concentrated in a few large cities.

Usman Hayat, head of the SECP’s Islamic Finance Department, said that the commission has successfully achieved tax neutrality for sukuk and a two percentage point tax incentive for eligible listed companies of the manufacturing sector.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan is currently working on amendments in the modaraba law to further strengthen the regulatory framework and safeguard investors’ interests, he added.

Jawed Hussain, modaraba registrar, said that Pakistan’s modaraba sector is a unique form of Islamic finance that was started in 1980. It is participating in a wide range of Shariah-compliant businesses, including leasing, manufacturing, trading, and financial services.

Shoaib Ibrahim, CEO of First Habib Modaraba, said that the SME and halal food are two promising segments for the sector. The modaraba scam that affected the sector was caused by unregulated elements that were not subject to the checks and balances applicable to the formal sector, he added.

The investors should invest only in the regulated modaraba sector. The session was organised in collaboration with the Center for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF) IMSciences, Peshawar.

